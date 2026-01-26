Almost everyone experiences large emotions at times, and these emotions often spill over into relationships. The more change and challenges in your life, the harder it is to work with these times when they arise. Different ways to work with emotions can be helpful, so I asked my husband some questions about what he taught the men he was working with. I think we can all learn from his perspective.

My husband, Dr Kevin Brown, also worked as a clinical psychologist, and for many years he ran groups for men who were struggling with issues of anger in their relationships. This post came out of that discussion.

My husband’s perspective is more cognitive than my usual way of approaching emotions, another useful option to consider. Here are three questions to ask yourself when you find your big emotions spilling over and interfering with relationships:

Awareness: Are you having an emotion, or is the emotion “having you?” You are having an emotion when you know you are experiencing it. You can consciously experience the emotion and label it. Notice it is not exploding or taking over. When that starts to happen, the emotion is “having you,” and you are no longer in the driver’s seat.

Goal clarification: What is your goal? If you find that your strong emotions are playing out in a relationship, one question you can ask yourself is, “What is your goal in this interaction?” “What are you trying to accomplish?” I am not talking about the power-based goal to make someone do what you want, but the medium or long-term goal of productive problem solving or a loving partnership.

Behavioral alignment: Will your current actions achieve that goal? Follow the trajectory of your actions and notice where they will likely take you. How does that compare to what you really want? If your actions are not in alignment with your goal, let that motivate you to stop – and then look at what you do want and how you might move in that direction. If you are too upset to think clearly, then take a break from the interaction until you are calmer to think through your plan of action.

I encourage you to write your answers down, which is what Dr. Brown asked of his guys. Asking the questions engages the brain, and writing things down engages it more. Then, reading what you wrote inherently involves reflection. All of this engages the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s executive center, which is key in making smart, thoughtful decisions.

Start by asking these questions after the fact and then move into using them when you are in the middle of the big emotions. Let’s walk through this together in the audio below.

Donate to Mindful Resilience

I make these posts available for free so that people have access who would not otherwise be able to afford these types of resilience tools. If you have the means, and especially if you are using these tools for your business, please consider contributing.

Thank you,

Pamela