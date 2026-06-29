Our emotions are simply reactions to reality, right? Often not. We all have filters that color how we see the world, and the more we are aware of them, the clearer our thinking and our actions.

One of our filters is the set of assumptions we are making in any situation. Have you ever been irritated because you thought (i.e. made the assumption) that someone was taking an action because they were upset with you? You might feel resentful. Sometimes that is the case, but not necessarily. Usually, someone’s action has nothing to do with you. We just tend to take things personally, which, of course, colors our emotions – and thus our response – to the situation.

Or maybe you assumed something would be easy for someone because it would have been easy for you. You react with that response, maybe frustrated with them, and you discover that their perspective was one of significant challenge due to inexperience. What if we asked first and then responded?

Or, perhaps you had an assumption that was unconscious. When I began teaching years ago, I had the unconscious assumption that I would be criticized because, as a child, I was criticized for my speech. Because of my assumption, I had considerable anxiety about teaching, and none of those assumptions ever materialized. And, even if someone had criticized my speech, it would have been one out of many.

We all make assumptions; it is human nature. We make them based on our own past experience and the stories we have heard from others. We need to see them clearly and maintain them as assumptions, not making them facts in our minds. The other important aspect is to be as conscious as we can about the assumptions we are making. We have a much better chance, then, to act from a place of not knowing, moving into the experience with wonder and curiosity, and a trust that we will deal with situations as they arise.

Let’s walk through this process together in the audio below.

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I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela