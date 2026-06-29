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Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
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You're so right Pamela. We all are operating with a certain context without knowing someone else's and we tend to create that context for them--rightly or wrongly.

I try not to assume for someone, and in most situations, I'm good about reminding myself you don't know someone's full story. But if I get set off, that quickly can go by the wayside!

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1 reply by Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
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