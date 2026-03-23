Some people have asked about how to experience emotions other than anger. Anger is a legitimate emotion, and it deserves to be honored in a way that is safe and compassionate. It can also get stuck, either escalating, or staying only in that emotion so that the emotional process doesn’t move forward.

How can that happen?

First, you can simply ignore your anger as it is building. Maybe it begins as a mild or moderate frustration, but you’re too busy or tired to deal with it. Something else happens or you’re under more stress, and feelings of anger continue to build. Eventually, you feel so angry you say or do something you wish you hadn’t.

Tip: Recognize the feeling as it builds. Literally notice where it is in your body. Take time to label it and use tools to work with it. Anger often starts as frustration, and it is easier to work with at this point.

Second, feelings of anger build when you say to yourself phrases like, “How dare they do this!” or “What a jerk” – or worse! This kind of self-talk can spiral, drawing you deeper into your anger the more you say it.

Tip: You can stop this kind of self-talk by deciding it does not serve you or by interrupting it – putting your mind on something else, preferably something engaging like a funny movie, joyous music, or playing with a child.

Third, when you identify with the anger by calling it “my anger,” you are attaching yourself to your anger and making it part of who you are. Because you are more identified with your anger, the emotion has more impact on you. You take things more personally and are more caught in the spiral.

Tip: Notice the anger as “there’s anger” or “that’s what anger feels like,” taking the “I” out of the equation.

So what can you do instead of escalating it or identifying with it?

Describe, don’t identify. Say “there’s anger” or “there’s feelings of anger” and not “I’m angry.” Take the “I” and “me” out of the equation.

Drop under the anger and feel the sadness or disappointment under the anger. Kristen Neff and Christopher Germer, in their Mindful Self-Compassion Program call this the “soft underbelly” of anger. You can check inside and start to examine what the loss is about the situation.

For example, someone might have not acted as you had wished. That is a loss in some way for you. What are you missing because of their choice? Are you missing a connection, time together, or their assistance in some way? Let yourself feel that disappointment or sadness in your body.

This may be very hard at first, and unfamiliar. Even if you only touch it briefly, that is a beginning. Be with the disappointment, holding it with kindness. Stop any self-criticism that arises and remind yourself that this is a skill learned over time. This is a kind of emotional work-out; you start with the lighter weights, building your emotional muscle over time with practice. If something feels like too much, back off and try again later.

Let’s walk through this together in the audio below.

0:00 -3:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment

I would love to know your thoughts and any ideas you have for future posts.

Warmly,

Pamela