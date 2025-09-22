Mindful Resilience
Grief: When Someone Isn’t There for You
Have you ever faced a loss and been surprised by someone’s lack of support?
Sep 22
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
The Wellbeing Equation: New Book by Dr. Bronce Rice
Podcast and Video Interviews
Sep 21
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
3
Grief: Not Something We "Get Over"
So often, people talk about “getting over the grief” or “getting over” the loss of someone we love.
Sep 15
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
4
4
Emotions in Relationships: Who Listen’s First?
High quality listening is essential in relationships.
Sep 8
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
4
3
Emotions and Tiredness
Let’s talk about dealing with emotions in the middle of being tired.
Sep 1
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
4
August 2025
Grief: Not Just About Death and Dying
We usually think about grief as something we work with after we lose someone close to us.
Aug 25
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
4
Emotions: Inconvenient Timing
Emotions can come up at the darndest times.
Aug 18
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
6
1
Emotions in Relationships: Dare to Listen Part 2
Last week we talked about the importance of listening, active listening, and some of the key points to help active listening be successful.
Aug 11
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
3
4
Emotions in Relationships: Dare to Listen Part 1
Listening is key to working with emotions in relationships, especially intimate relationships.
Aug 4
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
3
2
July 2025
Causing Someone's Emotions?
This post might be controversial for some people, so please note this is my perspective and what I have found useful in my own life as well as helping…
Jul 28
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
Your "Teflon Mind"
The mind almost constantly produces thoughts which then create and influence stories we tell ourselves, and our stories greatly determine our…
Jul 21
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
1
2
Self-Forgiveness: We Are Imperfect
None of us are perfect; we all make mistakes – all of us.
Jul 14
•
Pamela Cotton, Ph.D.
5
2
