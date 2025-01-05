Welcome to Mindful Resilience TM

I’m glad you are here. We are experiencing challenging times, with many of you facing multiple life and social challenges. The best of you is needed by your work, your family, and the society at large.

This Substack offers you inner resources that can help you stay calm, clear, and focused so that you can give your best in service to others. I call this developing a resilience tool box, full of tools that you can grab and use when you need them.

Create a Resilience Toolbox so you can:

· Engage life’s challenges with clarity, calm, and competence.

· More effectively bring your gifts to this world.

· Hold yourself with greater kindness as you do so.

· Deepen your mindfulness practice.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

The Mindful Resilience TM Newsletter

At this point, there is no paywall. Here is what you will receive when you subscribe:

For thought: A short writing about a topic related to resilience, mindfulness, being present, or working with emotions.

For guidance: An audio moving you through a related practice or reflection on the topic.

For fun and inspiration: Wayward Haiku written by me, named by husband because it follows the meter but not necessarily the other traditional requirements for haiku.

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Why learn from me on Substack?

For decades I have helped people not just face challenging times, but grow themselves while learning tools that can continue to serve them. I have worked as a clinical psychologist, coach, and taught both in person and online.

I have had my own hard times, especially a period of 18 months when I experienced multiple losses including helping my mother manage and then die from ALS. That story is my first book: Mindful Resilience: Navigating the Labyrinth of Change in Times of Challenge (available on Amazon).

I have practiced mindfulness meditation for 15 years, am a Certified Mindfulness Teacher and am a trained teacher in Mindful Self-Compassion. I have taught both mindfulness and Mindful Self-Compassion as well as classes that integrate these tools with other resilience tools.

I have studied and practiced a number of spiritual traditions and offer guidance that allows you to honor and deepen your own practice and spiritual beliefs whether that is a traditional religion, an informal belief system, or a deep connection to nature.

Because of my background in working with trauma, my teaching incorporates care to minimize the triggering of trauma. The way I work emphasizes choice and empowerment. (Please note that none of what I offer on Substack or in my coaching is psychotherapy.)

Substack gives us the opportunity to interact. I can’t wait to hear what you want to learn. I find great joy in helping others become more resilient and then use that capacity to better serve others.

Join and Support Us

I am creating this Substack without a paywall because there is a great need for resilience work in this world, and not everyone can afford to pay. I will be looking into ways that you can contribute if you are able.

I also invite you to become part of this community of people who share your interests. I would love to hear your thoughts about the posts and how they impacted you. Please make any comments with full respect for others. Disrespectful or divisive posts will be removed. This is a safe space.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.